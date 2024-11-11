8,050 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

