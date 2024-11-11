9,041 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Price Performance
Exelon stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
