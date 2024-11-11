9,202 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

