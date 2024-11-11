Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

