AIA Group Ltd Has $36.75 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190,812 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $285,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,040,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,942,000 after buying an additional 96,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $857.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

