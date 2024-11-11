Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.26.

Airbnb Trading Down 8.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

