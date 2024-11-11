AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.2 %

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 115.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 24.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.