Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.4 %

DLTR stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $151.21.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

