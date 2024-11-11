Andrew Alcock Buys 33,558 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock bought 33,558 shares of HUB24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$70.23 ($46.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,356,778.34 ($1,560,780.36).

Andrew Alcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.00 ($44.37), for a total value of A$13,400,000.00 ($8,874,172.19).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

About HUB24

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.35%. HUB24’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

