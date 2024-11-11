Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $143.70 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.