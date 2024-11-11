Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

OLP opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

