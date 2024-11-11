Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,580 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $795.04 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.35 and a twelve month high of $799.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.55 and its 200 day moving average is $671.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.