Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 630,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after buying an additional 228,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

