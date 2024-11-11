Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $11,692,500.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $304.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.38 and a 1 year high of $306.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 49.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

