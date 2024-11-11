B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Cantaloupe Q3 Earnings

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

