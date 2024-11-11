Barrington Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for H&R Block

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 606.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

