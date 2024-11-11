bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU) versus CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Head to Head Survey

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CION Investment and bleuacacia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $251.01 million 2.45 $95.31 million $2.35 4.90 bleuacacia N/A N/A $3.86 million N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of bleuacacia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CION Investment has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CION Investment and bleuacacia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 0.00

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given CION Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than bleuacacia.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and bleuacacia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 48.50% 12.39% 5.48% bleuacacia N/A -6.04% 4.62%

Summary

CION Investment beats bleuacacia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

