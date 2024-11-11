Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

NYSE:BAH opened at $183.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.