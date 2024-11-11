Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $367.17

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.17.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $329.65 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

