Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.