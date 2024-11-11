Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 429 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.