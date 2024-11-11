Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 53.6% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 114.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $362.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

