Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 470 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $87.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

