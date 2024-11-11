Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 77 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $589.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.66 and a one year high of $598.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.88. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

