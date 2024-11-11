Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.