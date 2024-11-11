Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 49 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $687.41 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $505.50 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $731.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

