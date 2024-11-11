Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $36,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Intel alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.