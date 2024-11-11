Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $477.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

