Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,438 shares of company stock worth $12,622,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $209.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $115.93 and a 52 week high of $216.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.