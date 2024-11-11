Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

