Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,234 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

