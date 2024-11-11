Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,664,000 after buying an additional 121,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,629,000 after buying an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 184,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after buying an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.12 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

