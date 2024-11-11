Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 209.5% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MFC stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

