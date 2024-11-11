Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

NYSE:ED opened at $98.13 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

