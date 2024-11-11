Contrasting Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 21.64% 11.13% 1.36% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $326.31 million 3.19 $78.00 million $4.40 13.13 Signature Bank $3.71 billion N/A $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 9.6, suggesting that its share price is 860% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Signature Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

