CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,864 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $277.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.