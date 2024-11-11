CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $502.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.38 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

