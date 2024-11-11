CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CORT. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $323,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,830.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,517. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

