CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,312 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

