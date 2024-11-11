CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

