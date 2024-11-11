CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

