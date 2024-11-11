CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Natixis bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,064,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $92.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

