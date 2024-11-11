CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $275.00 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $275.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $252.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

