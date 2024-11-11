CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $736,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,536,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $225.80 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.78 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

