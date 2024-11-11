CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $921,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $398.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.05 and a 200-day moving average of $360.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $276.09 and a one year high of $399.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

