CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,202,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

