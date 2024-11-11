CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $106.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

