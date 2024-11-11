CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 24.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 369,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 139,562 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

