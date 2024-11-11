CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

