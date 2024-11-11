CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,898 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,883 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 92,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 432,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.6 %

FCX opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.